Giants Trying to Save 1st Round Bust: ‘He’s picking up things well’

Sometimes, the only way to fix something broken is to completely reimagine its purpose — and the New York Giants are doing just that with Evan Neal.

Once seen as the future cornerstone of their offensive line, Neal now finds himself at a crossroads after two injury-plagued, underwhelming seasons.

Why the Giants are making the switch now

Neal was the seventh overall pick in 2022, drafted to hold down the right tackle position for years to come in New York.

Instead, he’s struggled to find consistency, especially in pass protection, which has forced the Giants to try a different route.

After allowing 17 pressures and two sacks over just 459 snaps last season, the front office is opting for a change of scenery — inside.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A move to guard could play to his strengths

Neal still flashes raw power and has shown some ability as a run blocker, particularly when driving forward in tight spaces.

The idea is that his large frame and anchor can be better utilized at guard, where speed rushers won’t expose his edge footwork.

“He’s picked up things well inside,” head coach Brian Daboll said, reinforcing that the early signs of progress are encouraging, via the New York Post.

Positive early signs and support from the coaching staff

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo echoed Daboll’s optimism, saying, “We’ve embraced it, it’s been good so far.”

He added, “Throughout the NFL, plenty of guys have moved from tackle to guard, so we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s true — NFL history is filled with linemen who found new life by sliding inside, including players like Brandon Scherff and Robert Hunt.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Fighting for a real opportunity at right guard

Neal has primarily taken left guard reps this spring with Jon Runyan Jr. rehabbing, but his true competition will come at right guard.

Greg Van Roten is the placeholder at the moment, a dependable veteran but hardly untouchable if Neal shows signs of legitimate growth.

The Giants won’t hand him the job — they’ve been burned by expectations before — but the opportunity is certainly within reach.

Can Neal rebuild confidence and redefine his path?

Injuries have done more than limit Neal’s playing time; they’ve eroded his development and shaken his confidence as a former top pick.

Now, he has a chance to hit reset in a more forgiving role, where his size can overwhelm instead of being outmaneuvered.

Training camp will be crucial, especially when the pads go on and Neal’s technique and physicality are tested against live competition.

If he takes to the position, the Giants might finally extract value from a pick that has teetered on the brink of bust status.

Like reshaping a busted tool into something new, this position change might be the best shot to salvage Neal’s career.

READ MORE: Giants may have struck gold with 7th-round tight end





