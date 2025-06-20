The Giants are still missing 2 critical rookies in practice

For the New York Giants, early offseason practices are about building chemistry and momentum — and they’re doing so shorthanded.

Two of their most intriguing rookies, Cam Skattebo and Darius Alexander, are still on the sidelines with lingering injuries.

Their absences may not derail long-term expectations, but it does slow momentum for a team trying to reset its identity.

Giants are giving their rookies time to recover

Cam Skattebo was a workhorse last season at Arizona State, racking up 294 carries and taking hits every step of the way.

He finished with 1,712 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, often dragging defenders and playing through pain during his final stretch.

Skattebo even suited up in Arizona State’s bowl game against Texas, reportedly dealing with injuries but gutting out a performance.

It’s likely the Giants are giving him a much-needed recovery window after such a physically punishing college season.

The wear and tear of nearly 300 carries can linger, and the Giants won’t risk long-term health in exchange for June reps.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skattebo brings an edge the Giants’ backfield lacked

At 5-foot-10 and 212 pounds, Skattebo runs like a fire hydrant with legs — impossible to move and always pushing forward.

He’s not just tough; he’s productive in short-yardage situations and brings a bruising style that fits the NFC East’s gritty tone.

The Giants envision him as a valuable rotational back who can step in when needed and bring physicality to the offense.

His absence during OTAs is noticeable, but his future impact will be measured in third-down conversions and goal-line grit.

Darius Alexander could fill a massive role

On the defensive side, Darius Alexander might be the more pressing absence based on his projected role this upcoming season.

The Giants selected him with the expectation that he would start alongside Dexter Lawrence and help anchor the defensive interior.

Alexander racked up 37 pressures and 27 tackles last year at Toledo, showing explosive first-step quickness and relentless energy.

The specific nature of his current injury remains unclear, but the team has been cautious without expressing long-term concern.

He’s viewed internally as a plug-and-play option, and his physicality should translate well to the NFL trenches if healthy.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants know time is still on their side

The benefit of the offseason is that time is a luxury — and both rookies still have camp to catch up fully.

Missing early reps isn’t ideal, especially for young players learning a new system, but neither injury seems structurally serious.

It’s like missing the first few steps of a marathon — not ideal, but very recoverable if they pace things wisely.

The Giants need Skattebo’s toughness and Alexander’s tenacity, and both are still on track to provide impact when it matters most.

