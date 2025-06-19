Giants’ breakout receiver hopeful already has a leg injury

When hope meets hard work, you want the reward to come quickly — but for the New York Giants and Jalin Hyatt, patience may be required.

After a full offseason dedicated to improving his strength and durability, Hyatt’s early momentum has hit a frustrating snag in minicamp.

Hyatt enters 2024 with something to prove

The Giants selected Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping his elite speed would unlock explosive plays.

He entered the league with a reputation for burning cornerbacks deep, flashing breakaway talent during his time at Tennessee.

But the NFL transition wasn’t smooth last season, and now Hyatt’s third season has gotten off to a troubling start.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Early hamstring injury puts offseason work on hold

During practice on Wednesday, Hyatt exited early with what appears to be a hamstring injury — a common but inconvenient setback.

Leg injuries are particularly frustrating for speed-dependent receivers, and timing is everything during the ramp-up to training camp.

Fortunately, the injury doesn’t appear to be serious, and the Giants still have a long summer to monitor his recovery.

Offseason gains aimed at better durability and separation

Hyatt took the offseason seriously, adding visible muscle to his frame to improve his release off the line and fight through contact.

The goal was clear — strengthen his body to prevent injuries and help him better handle physical corners in press coverage.

He’s hoping that added mass will also boost his catch radius and ability to maintain balance through hand-fighting on vertical routes.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Rookie season production didn’t match the potential

In 2024, Hyatt caught only eight passes on 19 targets for 62 yards, hardly the impact the Giants envisioned from their deep threat.

Of course, context matters — New York’s offensive line was in shambles, and quarterback play didn’t support long-developing routes.

His skillset was never going to thrive in a broken offense, but the flashes were there when given even the smallest window.

New-look offense could finally set him free

With an improved offensive line and a new quarterback system under Brian Daboll’s guidance, Hyatt might finally have the right structure.

He won’t be the primary option, but defenses respecting Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton could open lanes for Hyatt’s speed to shine.

He remains one of the team’s best vertical threats, and he only needs one or two plays a game to change the outcome.

Staying healthy will be the key to unlocking potential

Still, none of the above matters if Hyatt can’t stay on the field consistently — a storyline too common with recent Giants draft picks.

This leg issue may not derail his season, but it’s a reminder that momentum in the NFL is fragile and hard-earned.

The Giants need Hyatt’s field-stretching ability, and he needs their trust — something that must be built snap by snap this summer.

