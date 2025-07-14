Giants have a trio of UDFA rookie wide receivers who could sneak onto the roster

For the first time since 2020, the New York Giants did not select a single wide receiver in this year’s NFL Draft.

However, they did add young talent to the position, signing several high-upside undrafted rookies through free agency.

With training camp around the corner, the Giants have a trio of undrafted rookie wideouts that could be in competition for a roster spot this summer.

The Giants have three intriguing UDFA rookie wideouts

Among the undrafted rookies competing at Giants training camp this summer will be former Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins, former University of Louisiana at Lafayette WR Dalen Cambre, and former Gardner-Webb WR Jordan Bly.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll offered praise for the Giants’ undrafted rookie wideouts during OTAs in June.

“Our young receivers have done a good job,” Daboll said, per the team’s website. “I coached receivers for a long time and we’ve got some undrafted free agents that have done a really nice job since they’ve been here of absorbing it and then being able to play fast so you get some type of evaluation of their skill set.”

Each of the three rookies had standout moments during the spring practices, generating intrigue that surrounds them entering training camp.

Each UDFA has a unique skill set to follow during training camp

Collins and Cambre both stood out during spring practices, grabbing touchdowns and making plays to set the stage for themselves heading into training camp. Both Cambre and Collins earned first-team reps during the spring.

Bly also garnered praise during the spring while making himself a contributor in more than one way. He participated as a punt returner during spring practices. Having the ability to contribute on special teams is crucial for undrafted rookies as they aim to prove their usefulness to the team in any capacity to make the final roster.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cambre also has a potential route to the final roster through special teams. He finished second in the country in special team tackles in 2024, was Louisiana’s holder for placekicks, and earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and second-team from College Football Network for his work on special teams.

Collins possesses some special-teams experience as well. He also proved to have some versatility during the spring as he aligned both as an outside and slot receiver during OTAs and minicamp.

The Giants found a group of talented undrafted rookies to compete during their summer of practices. It’s always an uphill battle for an undrafted rookie to make the final roster, but this summer could be unique as the Giants have more than one rookie with a chance to fight for a spot.