Giants’ UDFA gem could push for starting DT job

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defensive line is looking to establish a starter next to All-Pro Dexter Lawrence on the interior. The second starting interior defender spot is currently vacant and could become a position battle. One unlikely rookie has thrown his name in the mix as he pushes for the starting job.

Could UDFA Elijah Chatman steal the Giants’ starting DT job?

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Elijah Chatman (94) runs on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman turned in an excellent performance during his preseason debut on Thursday night, giving him hope to sneak his way into the mix for the starting job this summer.

Against the Detroit Lions, Chatman totaled three, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded five pressures and four hurries in the contest en route to a 61.8 overall PFF grade.

Elijah Chatman is making the 53-man roster ??@SMUFB pic.twitter.com/Dpc9NFehNk — NY Giants BR ?? (@NYGiantsports) August 9, 2024

Chatman has excellent upside as an interior pass-rusher, giving him an intriguing skill set for the Giants to consider at the position. The 6-foot, 272-pound defensive tackle out of SMU is undersized for his position, but possesses plenty of raw strength and athleticism to make him an exciting developmental player.

Chatman’s five years in collegiate football ended with him reaching the second most games played in SMU’s program history with 60. He was named second-team All-AAC in 2021 and 2022.

Along with Chatman are a few other competitors for the position. Veteran defender Rakeem Nunez-Roches holds the job currently, but needs to prove he is better than Chatman and a couple of other youngsters. Last year’s seventh-round pick Jordon Riley is also aiming to win the position battle. If Chatman can turn in another impressive preseason performance this weekend, he could become a serious option for the starting lineup.