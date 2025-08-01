Giants’ undrafted receiver may actually steal a roster spot

Every summer, NFL training camps produce underdog stories that ignite curiosity and hope, yet most never make the final 53-man roster.

For undrafted players and veteran journeymen, camp is a stage where dreams flicker briefly before fading under the weight of roster cuts.

However, New York Giants rookie receiver Beaux Collins is making a strong case to turn his fleeting opportunity into a real role.

The 22-year-old Notre Dame product stands at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, a frame built to fight for contested catches and space.

Last season, Collins posted 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns, although his seven drops highlighted occasional inconsistency.

Notre Dame’s conservative passing attack didn’t fully showcase his vertical abilities or physicality, leaving untapped potential waiting to surface.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opportunity emerges after Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s injury

The Giants’ wide receiver room just opened a door with Bryce Ford-Wheaton tearing his Achilles, sidelining him for the 2025 season.

Collins now has a chance to climb the depth chart, leveraging his size and speed to seize a meaningful role on offense.

Already, he’s earning praise for his work in the run game, throwing effective blocks and contributing in ways that win coaches’ trust.

Special teams could be his immediate pathway to the 53-man roster, where physicality and effort matter as much as highlight plays.

If Collins continues to flash in multiple facets, he might step into the role Ford-Wheaton was expected to hold.

Brian Daboll praises Collins’ maturity and toughness

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke highly of Collins, emphasizing both his physical tools and his professional approach to the game.

“Young professional. That’s the first thing. Handles his business the right way,” Daboll said of his undrafted rookie receiver.

“I’m talking about outside the building too… take care of your body, eat right, do all those things you teach young players.”

He added that Collins has picked up the offensive system quickly, showing toughness and versatility across different alignments and units.

“He’s got good size, he’s got speed, he can change direction for a bigger man,” Daboll continued. “Special teams will be important too.”

This type of endorsement is exactly what undrafted players need to stick, especially when injuries create sudden roster opportunities.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collins could become the Giants’ latest undrafted success story

The Giants value receivers who bring toughness and adaptability, and Collins seems to embody both in his early camp performances.

He has rotated through first, second, and third-team reps, a sign the staff is exploring every way to maximize his contributions.

If he continues to impress in practice and preseason, Collins could transform from camp standout into a surprise addition to the roster.

The path won’t be easy, but with size, speed, and a relentless work ethic, he has the traits that coaches love to reward.

In a summer where long shots usually fade, Collins’ combination of talent and maturity might be enough to rewrite the usual script.