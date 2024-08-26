Giants’ undrafted linebacker could sneak his way onto the roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have had some sneaky talent make a name for themselves this preseason, most notably undrafted free agent DT Elijah Chatman. Another undrafted free agent could find his way onto the 53-man regular season roster following a strong preseason campaign.

K.J. Cloyd was solid for the Giants in the preseason

Linebacker K.J. Cloyd out of the University of Miami delivered a positive showing in his preseason action, recording 16 combined tackles and two tackles for loss in Saturday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets, and finishing the preseason with 21 in total. The 23-year-old is coming off of an impressive junior season at Miami where he recorded 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Cloyd originally signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings following the NFL Draft but was later waived at the start of the training camp. The Giants brought him shortly afterward and he has been a pleasant surprise in a Giants defense that is weakened by injuries and lack of overall depth.

Micah McFadden’s injury could open up a spot for Cloyd on the roster

Cloyd’s impactful play could allow him to avoid the grueling roster cuts and make his way onto the active roster to start the regular season. The injury to Micah McFadden also opens up a lane for Cloyd to climb up the depth chart and potentially play alongside Bobby Okereke at the linebacker position.

The Giants have plenty of roster cuts to make before Tuesday’s deadline, and while it is not a guarantee that Cloyd will crack a spot on the team, he may have played his way onto the active roster for at least the start of the 2024 regular season.