Giants veteran receiver in danger of being cut

The New York Giants signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II earlier this offseason to take a flyer on the former Pro Bowler to see what he could provide to a revamped wide receiver room. However, his older age (31) and lack of true impact on the field make him a potential cut candidate, the type of position the 11-year veteran is not used to.

Allen Robinson was quiet for the Giants this preseason

Robinson was serviceable in that he stayed healthy through training camp and preseason, but nothing stood out for him performance-wise. In the preseason, Robinson only collected three receptions on just five total targets, good enough for 23 receiving yards. The Giants likely don’t see him as a long-term fit for the regular season as younger players like Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt are expected to lead the charge.

The 31-year-old wideout is not dwelling on what’s to come and understands the situation the Giants are in as they start the process of making their roster cuts.

“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen,” Robinson said via The New York Post. “If you asked me this a few weeks ago, as far as how I approach it, I would have said, ‘Put together good days in training camp, be consistent.’ At this stage of the game whatever is meant to be is meant to be.”

Robinson used to be one of the league’s best receivers

There was a point in time when Robinson was one of the game’s best receivers, as in just his second year in the league at 22 years old, he caught a league-leading 14 touchdown passes and accused 1,400 receiving yards in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The immediate leap to stardom jolted excitement that he was going to be a perennial Pro Bowl receiver and be amongst the greats.

Unfortunately, Robinson hasn’t reached those numbers since as injuries have slowed him down. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 season opener, which would end up being his last game as a member of the Jaguars. He had some solid seasons with the Chicago Bears but has just 1,029 receiving yards across his last 39 games combined since 2021, and had zero touchdown receptions with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

The Giants are hopeful that Robinson can make an impact should he secure the final spot in the receiving room, as his track record of being elite at his position along with his veteran presence could give him leverage to earn that spot. However, there is also a good chance that he will be cut by New York given their situation as a young and rebuilding team, and there will be no real fit for him if they decide to stick with the younger group fully.