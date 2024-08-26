Giants’ former 6th-round pick on the verge of being cut

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are gearing up for significant roster cuts this week as the preseason ends and the regular season approaches. The team has already released former late-round draft pick Markus McKethan from his offensive line duties due to a lack of development.

Darrian Beavers’ Future With the Giants in Jeopardy

However, the Giants might also be on the verge of releasing another former draft pick, linebacker Darrian Beavers. Beavers was drafted out of Cincinnati in the sixth round in 2022. During his rookie season, he suffered an ACL tear that set him back significantly.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Once considered a prospect with potential, Beavers has struggled this preseason, missing five tackles, which translates to a 26.3% missed tackle rate. He has collected eight tackles and allowed 46 yards in coverage over four receptions. Despite injuries ravaging the Giants’ linebacker corps, Beavers hasn’t made a significant impact.

K.J. Cloyd Emerges as a Contender

In contrast, an undrafted linebacker out of Miami, K.J. Cloyd, has been solid over 93 preseason snaps. Cloyd played in the final two games against the Texans and Jets, recording 15 total tackles, 65 yards allowed, and eight receptions. He missed two tackles, resulting in a 9.5% missed tackle rate.

Roster Decisions Loom

Cloyd has shown enough upside to be considered a developmental piece, and he may have done enough to earn a roster spot, especially given the recent injuries. The Giants will need to weigh their options carefully as they finalize their roster for the regular season.