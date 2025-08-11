Giants’ underdog running back could steal a roster spot

The New York Giants opened their preseason against the Buffalo Bills with a mix of encouraging signs and areas for improvement.

One bright spot was backup running back Turbo Miller, who made his presence felt despite modest production on the ground.

Miller handled 10 carries for 22 yards, averaging just 2.2 yards per attempt, with his longest run going for 10 yards.

While the rushing numbers didn’t pop, his impact came in another phase of the game — the passing attack.

Miller’s receiving skills change the dynamic

Miller was the Giants’ most productive receiver on Saturday, catching all seven of his targets for a team-high 80 yards.

He averaged an impressive 11.4 yards per reception, with his longest catch — an 18-yard grab — moving the chains on third down.

His ability to create plays in the passing game offered a change of pace for the offense, particularly on critical downs.

It was the kind of performance that makes coaches take notice during a competitive battle for roster spots.

Climbing the roster ladder

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina last year, Miller has faced an uphill climb.

The Giants’ backfield rotation has proven tough to crack, with established names often absorbing the bulk of meaningful touches.

But Miller’s versatility gives him a legitimate shot, especially if the Giants want a third-down back with receiving ability.

Head coach Brian Daboll recognized his effort, naming him the team’s offensive player of the game after the preseason win.

Why Miller’s skill set matters

The Giants could use a back who brings a different look alongside their primary rushers, and Miller fits that mold perfectly.

His speed and elusiveness make him a natural mismatch against linebackers in coverage, an advantage in modern NFL offenses.

On third downs, that skill set becomes even more valuable, especially for an offense seeking more reliable chain-moving options.

If Miller continues producing in the receiving game, his limited rushing output may not hinder his roster chances.

The path forward

Preseason performances often shape the back end of NFL rosters, and Miller has put himself firmly in the conversation.

Another strong outing in upcoming games could cement his status, forcing the Giants to keep him over more traditional depth options.

While rushing production will remain a factor, his pass-catching ability might be the ticket to earning a permanent role.

For now, Miller has made the most of his opportunity, turning an August game into a potential turning point for his career.