Giants uncovered two gems in the secondary this offseason

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants secondary has had its fair share of miscues this season, but two rookies have made a positive impact despite the group’s overall struggles this season. Second-round safety Tyler Nubin and third-round nickelback Dru Phillips have been two of the best defensive rookies in the league this season.

Dru Phillips has been outstanding for the Giants this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Phillips has been one of the better overall players at his position this year. PFF has assessed him the 12th-highest overall grade for all cornerbacks with a 79.2 grade. He has been impactful in a number of different areas on defense, which has made him a critical component of the Giants’ defense this season.

On the season, Phillips has recorded 28 tackles and 17 stops in run defense. In pass coverage, he has allowed 84% of passes to be completed with him matched up (22-for-26), but has only given up one touchdown and an average of 9.4 yards per reception all season.

The former Kentucky Wildcat snuck into the third round in this past year’s draft, where New York selected him with the 70th overall pick. So far, he has been outperforming any initial expectations that could have been placed on him and is playing like a first-round pick in the Giants’ defense.

Tyler Nubin has also made a strong impact for the Giants

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Nubin has had a positive impact in the secondary as well, serving as a solid replacement for Xavier McKinney, who signed with the Green Bay Packers over the offseason after spending his first four seasons with Big Blue.

Nubin has made a name for himself this year, leading the team in tackles through Week 9 with 42 on the season and a low missed tackle percentage of 9.8%. In addition, he has recorded 10 stops in run defense and one total pressure.

Pass coverage has been a weaker area for Nubin, as he has allowed a total of 158 yards in coverage on 12-for-14 passing. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 113.7 on plays Nubin is targeted in.

Week 9 against the Washington Commanders was not the prettiest for Nubin, as he allowed a season-high 70 pass yards in coverage including 44 yards after the catch. He also missed three tackles, which was also a season-high for the rookie, and tied his season total before that game.

However, the rookie safety still has not allowed a touchdown this season and has demonstrated some versatility by taking snaps both in the slot and the box. Growing pains for a rookie are to be expected, though Nubin has shown a rapid growth in his game overall this season, which is a promising sign for both his future and the Giants’.

New York still will need to address the lack of cornerback depth this offseason, as that area of the secondary has been the weakest of their entire defense this year. However, they can feel good about the production their two rookies have given them this season and will hope that they continue to take strides in their game as time goes on.