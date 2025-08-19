Giants’ UDFA receiver may sneak his way onto the roster

The New York Giants have been eagerly awaiting Malik Nabers’ return, but another young receiver is suddenly demanding attention.

Beaux Collins, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, is flashing potential that could reshape expectations for his rookie year.

A preseason highlight that turned heads

In Week 2 of the preseason, Collins hauled in a stunning 80-yard reception from Russell Wilson on the opening drive.

The play perfectly showcased his ability to separate downfield and then finish with speed, leaving defenders chasing helplessly behind him.

It wasn’t just a lucky moment — Collins has been doing this throughout training camp, proving his knack for explosive plays.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opportunity on special teams

While working with the first-team offense has drawn headlines, Collins’ clearest path to the roster is through special teams.

The Giants lost Bryce Ford-Wheaton to injury this offseason, creating a valuable opening that Collins is determined to secure immediately.

His combination of speed, toughness, and willingness to embrace dirty work makes him an ideal candidate for special-teams impact early.

Michael Ghobrial praises Collins’ mindset

Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial gave Collins glowing reviews when speaking to the New York Post about his progress.

“Beaux is, first of all, the person is built the right way,” Ghobrial said with evident enthusiasm about his young player.

“He wants to do everything right, and you can tell he’s a football player, so I think [he’s] instinctual, I think he’s tough, I think he’s a strong player and obviously has that long speed, so those are all things that can contribute to him being a good special-teams player.

“We certainly want to continue to see him in those roles, but in terms of the person, he’s just bought in completely to being the best football player he can be and doing whatever it takes to help this football team, so it’s cool to see that kid have success, and I know he’s going to be driven to keep going.”

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Building trust through consistency

Coaches often say the hardest thing for young players isn’t showing flashes, but proving they can do it every day.

Collins has checked that box in camp, stacking quality practices with a professional approach that has impressed both teammates and staff.

It’s the same steady, team-first attitude that often allows undrafted players to carve out roles and surprise everyone in September.

Why Collins matters for the Giants

For a Giants roster desperately searching for depth behind Nabers and established veterans, Collins represents a potential hidden gem.

His ability to contribute in multiple phases makes him valuable, while his energy and work ethic have already won over decision-makers.

In many ways, Collins embodies the underdog spirit — fighting for every inch, but making the most of every opportunity.

Final thoughts

The Giants didn’t expect Beaux Collins to emerge this quickly, but his performance has forced them to take serious notice.

Whether it’s as a receiver stretching the field or a gunner on special teams, his impact could prove too valuable to ignore.