Giants’ Tyrone Tracy reveals who he wants at quarterback in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be looking for a potential franchise quarterback this offseason. They currently hold the third-overall pick in the draft, making it uncertain if they will be able to select the quarterback of their choosing. Giants’ rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. knows which quarterback he wants to play alongside, though.

Giants’ Tyrone Tracy wants Cam Ward under center for the Giants

Speaking on New York Post Sports with Brandon London, Tracy was asked who he wanted to be New York’s quarterback in 2025. Rather than dodging the question like most players would likely do, Tracy gave a clear and transparent response:

“I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” Tracy said. “I think [his style of passing and running] is where the league is shifting to. Just off of [head coach Brian Daboll’s] offense we have a lot of QB runs, a lot of situations where the quarterback has to run. He is my favorite. But whoever comes in, they’re going to have to be passionate, because Dabes is passionate. He wants a winner, he wants someone who has a high-IQ and is also a leader at the same time.”

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Tracy’s response just shows how brutal the team’s quarterback situation was this past season. They were the second-lowest scoring team in the league and had three different quarterbacks start games. Daniel Jones started the first 10 games of the season before he was cut from the roster, and Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock won just one game combined after that.

Getting a new quarterback is the Giants’ top priority

Getting a quarterback that can help lead the charge is the top priority for New York this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen was given one last opportunity to prove that he can get this team in the right direction going forward.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the Giants might not be able to select Ward in the draft unless they trade up for the pick. The Titans (pick No. 1) and Browns (pick No. 2) are ahead of the Giants, and at least one of those teams is likely to select a quarterback. Ward is viewed as the consensus top quarterback in the draft, so he is likely to be off the board by the time New York selects.

However, they can still get other promising quarterback prospects at pick No. 3, including Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Regardless of who they select, the impact that player could have on the team’s future could be significant.