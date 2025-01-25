Giants steal top quarterback prospect in NFL insider’s latest mock draft

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are making it their top priority to upgrade at quarterback this offseason after a disastrous 2024 campaign saw them release former franchise QB Daniel Jones mid-season. The Giants’ front office has spent plenty of time scouting the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects. However, picking third overall, there is a wide belief that the G-Men might be out of range to land their desired signal-caller.

Yet, there is still hope for the Giants to draft a quarterback with the third-overall pick. This year’s draft class is considered weak at the quarterback position, which could prompt one of the top prospects to squeak by the first two teams on the board and into the Giants’ lap. That’s what happened in the latest mock draft from one of the NFL Draft’s most plugged-in insiders.

Giants land Miami QB Cam Ward in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NFL.com draft analyst and insider Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the offseason on Friday. Jeremiah is one of the most plugged-in analysts covering the draft. Having worked inside NFL front offices, Jeremiah not only knows how the franchises operate, but he also has an innate ability to scout talent himself.

Jeremiah has Miami’s Cam Ward as his No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft class. While many believe Ward could be the first-overall pick in the draft, with the quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans first on the clock, Jeremiah projects that the Miami signal-caller will slide to pick three. He had the Giants taking Ward third overall in this mock draft:

“The Giants are desperate for a quarterback,” Jeremiah wrote. “Ward’s strong arm and playmaking ability would be a great fit.”

Most mock drafts have Ward going first overall, second overall at the latest. It is surprising to see Jeremiah predict that both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns (who pick second overall) will pass on the chance to draft the class’s top quarterback prospect.

However, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter and Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter are widely considered to be the class’s top non-quarterback prospects. If Tennessee and Cleveland both take the “best player available strategy,” then Carter and Hunter make sense with the top two selections, leaving Ward to fall into the Giants’ lap at No. 3 overall.

Ward could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As the consensus top quarterback prospect in this draft class, there is a belief that Ward has superstar potential at the NFL level. The 22-year-old dominated in the ACC in the 2024 season, totaling 4,313 yards and a nation-leading 39 touchdown passes with only seven interceptions across 13 games.

Pro Football Focus ranks Ward as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft class and the No. 17 overall prospect on their Top 250 Big Board. Ward, who stands in at 6-foot-2, has ideal size, pinpoint accuracy, and elite pocket presence to avoid sacks and make plays at all three levels.

The Giants will hope that they have an opportunity to draft Ward once April rolls around. However, they have also done extensive work on the class’s consensus No. 2 quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Picking No. 3 overall, it just takes one team ahead of the Giants passing on a quarterback to land their next franchise guy.