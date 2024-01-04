Giants trade up with Bears to land No. 1 quarterback prospect in CBS mock draft

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants want aggressive and explosive, they may have no choice but to make a strong push to acquire the 1st overall pick via the Chicago Bears.

It is essential to note that the Giants will have to give up an astronomical in return for the top selection, giving them their choice of quarterback. Of course, there are multiple high-upside players, including Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and, Caleb Williams.

In CBS’s latest mock draft, they have the Giants trading up to 1st overall with the Bears, giving up a significant amount of capital in return. Aside from giving up their 2024 1st rounder, here’s the rest of the return.

“New York’s second-round pick in 2024 (No. 39 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall), a 2025 first-round selection, a 2025 third-round pick, and wideout Darius Slayton.”

The Giants make the easy decision if they move up, selecting Williams at the top of the draft, a dangerous playmaker who has the potential to be something special.

What Would Caleb Williams Bring to the Giants?

Williams, standing at 6’1″ and 218 pounds, was the 2022 Heisman Award winner and is coming off a rather inconsistent 2023 season. He threw for 3,633 yards, including 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also rushed for 142 yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his ability on the ground. However, you may not find a better quarterback over the past decade in terms of arm talent, with Williams acquiring the skills to make every NFL throw and produce off-script.

The major concern is that William is so accustomed to playing out of structure that his ability to throw from the pocket and operate within structure may be a difficult transition. USC had a lackluster supporting cast, and Williams had to carry the load, so the Giants have to consider that variable.

However, if management believes he can develop and his upside represents an elite player, making the move could be worthwhile. Giving up multiple first-round picks would be a difficult pill to swallow. If you want to see an example of the downside a year after making that move, go check out the Carolina Panthers, who barely won any games this season with Bryce Young at the helm — it’s too early to determine the long-term results of this move.

You could argue that the Giants have a better roster, and Williams would elevate their quarterback situation significantly. Maneuvering around Daniel Jones and his contract is another story, but it’s not one to be concerned about.

Jones is under contract for the 2024 season, hosting a $47.1 million salary hit and $69.3 million in dead money. However, the Giants can take the out in his contract after next season, which would count $22.2 million in dead money. They can spread that over the final two years of his deal, which would keep his salary impact low and allow them to save substantial finances, opening up opportunities to sign players in free agency and reinforce the team around a QB on a rookie deal.

It all boils down to how willing Schoen is to mortgage the future on a passer, but the NFL is a quarterback league and without a superstar, winning a championship is nearly impossible.