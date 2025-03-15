Giants trade up for No. 1 pick to land elite QB in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a two in three chance to land one of the top-two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick. However, a recent mock draft eliminates the aspect of chance for the Giants to miss out on either.

Mock Draft: Giants trade with Titans for 2025 No. 1 pick

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole has the Giants trading with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick to take Miami QB Cam Ward:

“The reports are that the Titans like Cam Ward, but they’ll probably like what the desperate Giants will offer them more. After whiffing in free agency, New York trades up to draft its franchise quarterback,” Stackpole wrote.

Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Giants need franchise QB more amid free agency moves

The 2025 open market has seen several desirable bridge QBs sign with other teams. With Sam Darnold and Justin Fields off the market, the Giants are hoping to land superstars Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

While the Giants have been heavily linked to a quarterback in the upcoming class, the latest free agent moves further limit the wiggle room they have to settle for a different talent should both Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders get taken No. 1 and No. 2. Thus, this mock proposition would ensure them talent under center.

Ward forecasts to bring elite arm talent, volume, and efficiency to the NFL ranks. Due to what he can do in the ground game, New York could be set with a franchise gunslinger for the next decade with a move like this. They’d also be able to acquire a veteran arm in Joe Flacco to show him the ropes for a year or two.