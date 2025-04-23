Giants trade up 8 spots for high-upside QB in Peter Schrager’s mock draft

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are positioned to make a major move in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft — and not just with their top-three selection.

According to NFL insider Peter Schrager, there’s legitimate buzz that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could look to swing back into the tail end of the first round to land a quarterback they’ve quietly been high on: Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart.

The reported plan? Draft elite pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall, then target Dart later in the night — an aggressive, forward-thinking play that could reshape the future of the franchise.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dart the Dark Horse for Daboll

Dart has been flying a bit under the radar in this year’s quarterback class, but reports suggest that Daboll sees something special in him. The 21-year-old signal-caller is coming off a tremendous 2024 campaign, where he completed 69.2% of his passes and posted a 77.7% adjusted completion rate.

His numbers were nothing short of eye-popping: 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He was particularly dangerous throwing downfield, racking up 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns on throws of 20+ yards — connecting at a 42% clip on those deep passes.

That kind of arm talent screams Daboll — a coach known for loving quarterbacks who can take vertical shots and push the tempo.

A Strategic Leap Up the Board

Schrager’s mock draft has the Giants striking a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to move up to the 26th overall pick. In return, the Rams would get the 34th and 99th selections — a conditional third-rounder acquired earlier by the Giants.

“If the draft falls this way, I think the Rams would be OK with this. They don’t currently have a second-round pick, but if they agreed to this deal, they’d have four picks on Day 2. I think the Giants would pounce on Dart. I just am not 100% certain,” Schrager said.

For the Giants, it’s a win-win scenario. They get their defensive cornerstone in Carter, and by moving up to the first, they lock in a fifth-year option on Dart — a smart long-term play if he develops as expected.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Perfect Learning Environment

Dart wouldn’t be asked to step in and save the franchise from day one. Instead, he’d land in a rare development-friendly environment — backing up Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson for a year, working alongside a quarterback-friendly staff led by Daboll, and acclimating to NFL speed without the pressure to perform immediately.

It’s a luxury few rookie quarterbacks get, and it might be the exact setup Dart needs to turn his talent into consistency.

Future-Proofing the Position

While many assumed the Giants might reach for a quarterback at No. 3, this approach — pairing a top-tier defensive player with a high-upside developmental quarterback — feels more balanced and sustainable. It gives New York a shot at winning now while still investing in the most important position on the field.

If the board falls their way, don’t be surprised if Dart is wearing blue by the end of Thursday night.