Giants’ Tommy DeVito reflects on his ‘crazy’ first NFL season

2023 was a season that New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito could have never imagined. Starting the year as a practice squad player to suddenly the starting quarterback in a matter of weeks changed the New Jersey native’s life.

From his entertaining Italian persona to solid performances on the field, DeVito gave Giants fans something to cheer about and rally behind in a dark year.

In an interview with Complex, DeVito reflected on his first NFL season which saw him become a nationally recognized face.

“It’s been kind of crazy to say the least. I appreciate the fan bases,” said DeVito via Complex. “Everybody’s been taking care of myself, my family. But yeah, it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve been trying to enjoy it. Obviously, there’s been ups and downs through it all, but at the end of the day, not a lot of people get to play this game and do what we do at this level and to call it our occupation. But at the same time I treat it like I was fve years old, playing football with my friends. I just try to enjoy it when I’m on the field.”

DeVito was a revelation for the Giants in 2023

The undrafted quarterback became the team’s starter after Daniel Jones’ season-ending ACL tear and Tyrod Taylor dealing with a rib injury, leaving DeVito as the only healthy QB with the team at 2-7 on the season.

DeVito brought something the team didn’t see in much of 2023: solid quarterback play. He won three of his first four NFL starts nearly vaulted New York back into the postseason hunt, and threw a team-leading eight passing touchdowns in 10 games played, boasting an 89.2 passer rating.

Though the team’s efforts to reach the playoffs wound up just short, his strong play gave the fans a breath of fresh air in the midst of a season marred with disappointments.

“I felt like I could have played in this league at the preseason,” said DeVito via Complex. “Obviously, I know the preseason is completely different than the regular season because I didn’t know any better. I think it was a good start for my career.”

DeVito offered support for Saquon Barkley as he hits free agency

DeVito also shared praise for his 2023 teammate running back Saquon Barkley, who is currently a free agent and is the focal point of discussions surrounding the Giants’ free agency plans this offseason.

Barkley has made it clear that he wants to be among the highest-paid players at his position since last offseason. The Giants franchise tagged him prior to the start of last season, and while that is an option for them again this summer, Barkley has hinted that a potential change of scenery is in order.

DeVito believes Barkley deserves to get a massive payday this offseason.

“I want the best for him in any way situation. I want them to call the Brink’s truck and come drop off the cash at the front door,” said DeVito via Complex. “Now I hope is for the Giants cause I want him to be in the backfield with me and all my team because I think he is the best teammate in the NFL, the best teammate I’ve had around. Obviously, I’ve played one year in the league but I’ve played a lot of football. He’s the best teammate that I’ve ever been around in my life. Hands down for sure.”

