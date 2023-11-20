Giants’ Tommy DeVito makes franchise history in win over Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants emerged victorious from FedEx Field with a 31–19 win over the Washington Commanders. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led the team with a stellar performance, helping Big Blue earn their third win of the season.

Tommy DeVito makes Giants history

DeVito’s second start for the G-Men proved to be a defining moment for the young player. Despite coming off a tough blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 where he went 14/27 for 86 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, DeVito was able to bounce back and help lead the team to a remarkable victory.

DeVito showcased his talent and resilience against Washington by going 18/26 for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Remarkably, he achieved this feat despite being sacked a staggering nine times.

Not only did he display incredible composure under pressure, but he also shined on third downs. According to Pro Football Focus, he completed 7/8 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

DeVito’s outstanding performance earned him a spot in the Giants’ history books. With five touchdowns in his first two starts, DeVito became the first Giants quarterback since 1950 to achieve this milestone.

DeVito earns praise from Bobby Okereke

The Giants’ offense has struggled throughout the season, hindering the team’s overall performance. However, DeVito’s emergence has instilled faith among his teammates, notably linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke commended DeVito for his dynamic presence in the passing game, acknowledging that the defense felt confident knowing the offense could strike back.

“I thought in the first quarter he came out and was pretty dynamic in the passing game, and that really sparked everything. Defensively, we felt confident going out there knowing that the offense was going to strike back if they struck us. It was just great complimentary football all the way around.” Bobby Okereke via Giants.com

This newfound synergy between offense and defense bodes well for the team’s future success. Throughout the season, Big Blue’s defense has made impressive plays, only to be let down by an ineffective offense. However, DeVito seems to have proven to be a game-changer.

Against Washington, the Giants’ defense created six turnovers, which Devito skillfully converted into 17 points for the team. This impressive feat included a four-play, 48-yard touchdown drive off of Cor’Dale Flott’s forced fumble, a five-play, 68-yard touchdown off of Bobby Okereke’s forced fumble, and a seven-play, 46-yard field goal drive off of Darnay Holmes’ interception.

Tyrod Taylor set to return

With veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor eligible to return from his rib injury after the team’s upcoming Week 13 bye week for the Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers, the question arises as to who should be the starting quarterback moving forward.

While Taylor brings experience and skill, DeVito’s recent performance has made a compelling case for him to remain the starter for the remainder of the season. His ability to inspire confidence in his teammates and deliver under pressure provides a ray of hope for the Giants’ offense.