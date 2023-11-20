Giants’ Deonte Banks rips Commanders after divisional win

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants celebrated a big win in Week 11, thanks in large part to the efforts of third-string undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito’s performance, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, was a bright spot for the Giants, even though he endured nine sacks. His resilience and productivity, despite his inexperience, marked a notable improvement in the Giants’ offensive capabilities compared to previous outings.

Although the Washington Commanders, the Giants’ opponents, are currently facing their struggles and recently traded away key defensive players, the Giants’ offense managed to make significant strides. They achieved 91 yards on the ground, complemented by an impressive defensive showing. The defense was particularly stellar, yielding 19 points but forcing six turnovers. This included four sacks and a decisive interception return by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, sealing the victory.

Rookie Banks’ Bold Remarks

Following the victory, rookie cornerback Deonte Banks made headlines with his bold comments on Instagram. Banks expressed his feelings about being overlooked by the Washington Commanders in the draft, vowing to outperform them in future encounters.

Deonte Banks going off on the Commanders for not picking him at 16 after sweeping them?? “coulda came and got me at 16 and they didnt. Now im 2-0 against you bum ass boys. Fuck the Commanders.” pic.twitter.com/mwTyjRkx0w — Caleb? To Hyatt? (@BallsDeepInYm3) November 19, 2023

He stated that Washington should’ve traded up to 16th overall to draft him, but now he will get to beat them down twice a year for the rest of his career.

While Banks has shown promise in his debut season, he has also faced challenges, particularly in recent games against teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Despite these difficulties and growing pains, Banks possesses the attributes to excel as a key defensive player for the Giants. His increased responsibilities, including covering top receivers from opposing teams, are invaluable experiences that will likely bolster his confidence and skill set.

Nevertheless, Banks’ public expression of displeasure regarding the draft may have been better addressed privately rather than through social media. His comments have quickly circulated among fans and the press, sparking debate.