Giants to resume extension talks with Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks onto the field in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Nyg Vs Was

The New York Giants are expected to resume contract extension talks with running back Saquon Barkley following the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the two sides will “reconvene” now that the draft is over in an effort to find a deal that works for both parties.

Giants, Saquon to “reconvene” following the NFL Draft

Barkley and the Giants have been unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension this offseason. New York placed the franchise tag on Barkley back in February, a move that disgruntled the superstar running back. He has yet to sign the franchise tender worth $10.1 million.

During his pre-draft presser, general manager Joe Schoen said that he had not spoken to Barkley or his representatives for several weeks and that there was no offer to Barkley on the table.

The Giants reportedly made an offer to Barkley during the team’s Week 9 bye last season. The deal was reportedly $12.5 million per season. The offer was rejected by Barkley and his representatives and the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement since.

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, Schoen and the Giants are looking to resume negotiations with Barkley and his reps.

“Yeah, we’ll talk this coming week now that the draft is over, kind of reconvene, see if [a new offer] makes sense or not,” Schoen said in his post-draft presser. “Have dialogue now that the draft is over.”

Schoen said that the two sides “had conversations last week,” indicating that Barkley and the Giants have made progress compared to where they were a few weeks ago.

Barkley is coming off a superb 2022 season in which he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns. Despite the career year, the 26-year-old superstar has been unable to land a big payday. Now the two sides will attempt to find common ground and keep Barkley in New York long-term.