Giants set to interview Raiders offensive line coach

The New York Giants have identified the first candidate for their vacant offensive line coach position. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants will interview Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on head coach Brian Daboll’s coaching staff.

The Giants fired OL coach Bobby Johnson on Monday morning following a putrid season from his unit. The search has now begun for Johnson’s replacement with Bricillo tapped as the first man set to be interviewed.

Bricillo has been a coach in the NFL since 2019 when he joined the New England Patriots’ staff as an assistant. He then became their co-offensive line coach in 2020 before taking the position over in 2021, then moving to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

While Bricillo and Daboll were never coached together, they both cut their teeth on the Patriots’ coaching staff at the beginning of their careers. This connection to New England could afford Daboll some valuable insight on Bricillo as a top candidate for his vacant OL coach position.

As the Raiders’ offensive line coach for the last two seasons, Bricillo has led a solid unit that has allowed 75 sacks in total across the past two seasons (35 in 2022, 40 in 2023). Comparatively, the Giants have allowed 134 sacks in the past two seasons (49 in 2022, 85 in 2023).

Bricillo is the first of what is sure to be many candidates that the Giants will interview for this vacant position. After years of poor offensive line play, getting this hiring right will be crucial for Daboll.