Giants to hold private meeting with NFL Draft’s top pass-rusher

The New York Giants are positioned to land one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s best prospects with the No. 3 overall pick. Among those top prospects is Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, whom New York seems to have a special interest in.

Giants set to have private meeting with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants will meet privately with Carter on Friday — and they are the only team to do so. Penn State has its Pro Day on Friday, which Carter will not be participating in due to an injury. However, the event still provides Big Blue with an opportunity to get some one-on-one time with the star pass-rusher.

Carter had dinner with the Browns on Thursday night, but the Giants are his only meeting on Friday. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft and very well could steal Carter from New York.

Carter is a top target with the No. 3 pick

The Giants might no longer be in the market to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Instead, they could use the pick to take the best prospect available.

Carter is arguably the top prospect in this year’s draft class. However, because the Titans (and to some extent the Browns) are quarterback-needy, Carter could fall down the board and into the Giants’ lap at third overall.

Drafting Carter would give Big Blue a dominant pass-rusher. The Nittany Lions product led the nation with 24 tackles for loss in 2024, combined with his 12.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter was named an All-American for his dominance last season.

The Giants will have several enticing options at third overall. They might have Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on the board to consider, or his superstar teammate CB/WR Travis Hunter, or Carter. All three would be thrilling selections.