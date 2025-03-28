Giants could grab their quarterback with blockbuster trade up into the 1st round

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There’s been a tug-of-war between logic and speculation when it comes to what the New York Giants will do with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Do they take a swing at quarterback with Shedeur Sanders or stay patient and grab the best playmaker on the board in Travis Hunter?

But what if they don’t have to choose?

The Giants are in a unique position, armed with flexibility, veteran quarterbacks on short-term deals, and a front office under pressure to win now while still keeping an eye on the future. It creates the perfect environment for a bold move: take the best player available at No. 3 — likely Hunter — and then trade back into the first round to grab their quarterback of choice.

Travis Hunter Checks Every Box as a Game-Changing Playmaker

At No. 3, Hunter might just be too good to pass up. The Colorado star, who logged over 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year with a 79.3% reception rate, is an elite talent on both sides of the ball.

He has Pro Bowl upside as a wide receiver and cornerback — something you rarely find. He could line up opposite Malik Nabers and give the Giants a dynamic 1-2 punch that could change the identity of the offense instantly. With Hunter, the Giants would also have a contingency plan on defense in case injuries strike or depth becomes an issue in the secondary.

It’s not just about versatility. It’s about high-impact production, marketing value, and building a future around rare athletes who can create mismatches anywhere on the field.

The Sleeper QB Option: Jaxson Dart

Now here’s where things get fun.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is projected to go somewhere in the back end of the first round — and he might be the perfect fit for what Brian Daboll wants in a developmental quarterback. Dart tossed for 4,276 yards with 29 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and a strong 69.2% completion rate in 2024.

Dig a little deeper and you’ll see just how efficient he really was. Dart’s 77.7% adjusted completion rate ranks among the best in the country, and he was deadly accurate when throwing downfield — a trait Daboll values highly.

More than anything, Dart fits the modern mold. He can move, extend plays, and throw with zip while on the run. Let him sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for a year while sharpening his mechanics and soaking in Daboll’s system, and the Giants might just have their long-term answer without spending the No. 3 pick on it.

Why the First-Round Jump Matters

There’s one key piece of this puzzle that makes it all worthwhile: the fifth-year option.

If the Giants trade back into the late first round to snag Dart, they secure an extra year of control — a luxury every team covets when developing quarterbacks. It adds flexibility to the cap and buys time if Dart isn’t fully ready after Year 1.

More importantly, it would allow them to shape a roster around two top-tier talents — Hunter and Dart — both just 21 years old, growing into a future core that could redefine the franchise.

A Win-Now and Win-Later Approach

In this scenario, the Giants walk away from Day 1 of the draft with arguably the most exciting athlete available and a quarterback with legit upside. They’d set the stage for 2025 with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston running the show — but have a clear path toward a new, sustainable future.

It would take a little bit of creativity. It would take a well-timed trade and the right amount of draft capital. But it’s a strategy that threads the needle between winning now and building something for later — a tightrope Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll need to walk very carefully.