Giants’ top 1st-round draft target expected to sit out of Pro Day

The New York Giants may not get a chance to do a final evaluation on Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

Giants: Abdul Carter to sit out Pro Day due to injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carter will sit out of the Nittany Lions’ Pro Day on Friday (h/t New York Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina):

“Edge rusher and top prospect Abdul Carter will not work out at Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” Rosenhaus said. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid April.”

Carter could be in focus for the Giants after free agency

The Giants may opt to take Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft now that they have signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. However, the Giants’ top brass were able to watch other top prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward at his Pro Day on Monday.

New York’s defensive line could get better with a talent like the Pennsylvania native on board. His FBS-leading 24 tackles for loss in 2024 figures to translate to the NFL. The Giants could bank on his extensive body of work as merit to select him, even if he does not perform prior to Draft day. He could be the best available talent for Big Blue once they go on the clock.