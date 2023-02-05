Giants targetting Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas

Princeton Andrei Iosivas catches a long place and take it to the one yard line to set up a second half Princeton touchdownMonmouth University Football vs Princeton on October 9, 2021 in West Long Branch, NJ. Mufb211009g

It is no secret that the New York Giants are looking for wide receiver talent this off-season. Whether it be via free agency, the draft, or trade, general manager Joe Schoen understands that the position is a priority.

If the Giants are keen on extending Daniel Jones on a long-term contract, providing him with the necessary weapons to excel should be at the forefront of their wish list this off-season. While names like Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, and Jackson Smith-Njigba will take over the headlines, Schoen will be looking for adequate talent in the mid-rounds of the draft as well.

One of the more underrated talents is Andrei Iosivas, out of Princeton. Schoen has already known about him for months, but the team got a great look during the Senior Bowl.

“I’ve known about him since early December,” Schoen told the New York Daily News. “[Odell’s agent, Zeke Sandhu] brought him up. And I thought he showed really well yesterday. He’s a big, good-looking kid. And he caught the ball well.”

The New York Giants should have an interest in Andrei Iosivas:

Andrei is an All-American track star, giving him elite speed and athleticism after the catch. With those qualities paired with efficient hands, he could be something interesting at the next level, representing a player the Giants may be willing to take a shot on in the mid-rounds.

So the Giants have interest in Princeton WR, Andrei Iosivas, per the @NYDailyNews — mid/late round projection, would be a good replacement for Darius Slayton — Iosivas is a speedster, great YAC, great hands, just needs more experience #NYG



pic.twitter.com/8hP4O9rHhu — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 5, 2023

Using his speed and physicality, he can utilize his body to create leverage between himself and defensive backs. Standing at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, the Princeton star certainly has the build to be a starting receiver at the next level, but playing against lackluster talent certainly didn’t help his development. Going up against quality players at the Senior Bowl should boost his stock significantly, but not enough to make him a top pick, which is exactly what the Giants are thinking.

Andrei finished his 2022 season with 943 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per reception. With a fantastic profile and great hands, there’s not much to dislike about his game. Still, he will need serious development in other portions, notably perimeter blocking and expanding on his route tree.

Taking a gamble on a player with great athletic traits and good hands is exactly what new management prefers to do instead of spending big money on a free agent or trading draft capital away. Iosiva profiles well to replace Darius Slayton, who is heading to the open market.