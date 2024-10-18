Giants take ‘highly-skilled’ Texas quarterback in latest 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are 2-4 this season and could be back in the market for a quarterback in the offseason. Daniel Jones is on shaky ground and could be released in the offseason. This past offseason, the Giants attempted to trade up to draft a rookie quarterback to no avail. They could again target a rookie signal-caller in 2025.

Giants draft Texas QB Quinn Ewers No. 12 overall in CBS Sports mock draft

In the latest mock draft published by Josh Edwards and CBS Sports, the Giants took Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

“The ebb and flow of Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback continues. Does New York have its answer yet? Quinn Ewers to Malik Nabers could be an exciting connection for years to come.”

Edwards predicts that Big Blue will reboot the quarterback position and make Ewers the successor to Jones. Ewers was the fourth quarterback off the board in this mock draft, following behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, and Georgia’s Carson Beck.

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Ewers be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback?

Taking the fourth quarterback in the draft class would be a controversial decision for the G-Men. However, Ewers has some tools and traits that could potentially be maximized by head coach Brian Daboll. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Texas signal-caller is a three-year starter with plenty of experience under his belt, something that bodes well for his potential to step in and make an immediate impact at the next level.

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Ewers has thrown for 890 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes in three games. He missed some time with an injury but has been impressive while healthy.

Ewers is described by The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez as “a highly-skilled QB who excels in making accurate throws with plus-level ball placement for his receivers to make plays.”

He might be a bit of a project, but Daboll is the perfect man to coach a project into a superstar. If the Giants are set on taking a quarterback next offseason, Ewers could wind up being an option.