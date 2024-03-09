Giants take controversial quarterback with No. 6 pick in latest mock draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants appear ready to draft their next quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, picking sixth overall, landing the quarterback they desire will be easier said than done. The top three quarterback prospects are expected to be off the board with the first three picks. If that’s the case, then the Giants may need to pivot to a more controversial fourth-choice prospect.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has seen his draft stock soar in recent weeks and is now widely expected to be the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft. McCarthy, once believed to be a late first or second-round pick, is now expected to be taken inside the top-15 selections. The Giants could be that landing spot with the No. 6 pick.

Giants take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in latest mock draft

In Charles Davis of NFL.com’s latest mock draft, he had the Giants taking McCarthy with the sixth-overall pick:

“In a slight surprise, the Giants grab McCarthy to eventually start over again at QB,” Davis explained. “He might very well sit behind Daniel Jones in 2024 before getting the ball in 2025.”

In this mock draft, the top three quarterback prospects (USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels) were all off the board already, as were two top wide receivers (OSU’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Odunze). The prospects available, however, included LSU WR Malik Nabers, Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner, among others. Davis had the Giants taking McCarthy anyway.

Taking McCarthy with the No. 6 pick would no doubt be met with competing opinions. While some view McCarthy as a worthy top-10 selection, others believe he is more of a “day-two” prospect who requires far more time to develop than the other top quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

What would the Giants be getting in McCarthy?

McCarthy led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023, his second season as their starting quarterback. The 21-year-old signal-caller threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions for the Wolverines.

However, McCarthy threw only 332 passes this season, and only 322 the season prior. His limited experience playing in Michigan’s run-first offense leave many questioning McCarthy’s ability to lead an offense at the next level.

But some scouts have begun advocating for McCarthy, claiming he has what it takes to run an NFL offense at the highest level possible. They cite McCarthy’s experience playing under center and ability to attack the middle of the field as translatable traits that should help him succeed in the NFL.

If anyone can get the most out of McCarthy, many feel like it would be Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He found ways to get the most out of backup quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito for the Giants in 2023 and is credited for developing Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen into one of the league’s best signal-callers.

The Giants are likely to reboot the quarterback position this offseason. They’ve expressed interest in the veteran free agent market but are also doing their due diligence on the draft class’s top prospects. By the start of the new season, there could very well be a new man throwing passes in the Giants’ offense. Perhaps McCarthy could be that man.