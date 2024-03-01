NFL Draft top QB prospect impressed by Giants’ energy in Combine meeting

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are meeting with the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class at this week’s Scouting Combine. The Giants are reportedly interested in drafting one of the class’s top signal-callers and have been mentioned in rumors about speculated trades into the top three selections of the draft order.

One of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy winner had a meeting with Big Blue this week and told reporters that he came away impressed with the organization and their “energetic” approach.

Jayden Daniels was impressed by the Giants’ “energetic” meeting at the Combine

Daniels, considered by many to be one of the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, had his meeting with the Giants this week. While speaking with the media on Friday, he gave reporters some insight on that meeting and sang the Giants’ praises on the public stage:

“It was fun,” Daniels said (h/t SNY). “They handed me the clicker and we were just talking ball. It’s always fun. I love football, I’m very passionate about it so whenever I get to talk ball I love it.”

What stood out to Daniels the most in his meeting with New York?

“Just how energetic the coaching staff was,” he responded. “Getting to know me as a person, they were very excited about that.”

The Giants have already met with Daniels and the rest of the draft class’s top quarterback prospects this week at the Combine, adding more fuel to the speculated fire of interest they have in drafting a quarterback in the first round.

New York also met with projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams out of USC, another projected top-three pick in UNC’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, a quarterback with a soaring draft stock that could wind up being a top-10 pick in April.

The Giants’ interest in the draft’s top quarterbacks is real. However, landing the player of their choice will be easier said than done. New York holds the No. 6 pick in the draft and will be unlikely to have a top quarterback fall into their laps. However, trading up could be an option — albeit a costly one.