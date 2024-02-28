Giants meeting with NFL Draft’s top QB prospects at Scouting Combine

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants appear to be firmly in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Despite signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract just last offseason, the Giants are showing interest in this year’s top rookie quarterback prospects.

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine taking place this week, the Giants’ draft plans are beginning to materialize as they meet with the top quarterback prospects in attendance for the event.

Giants meeting with USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels at the Combine

Speculation has surrounded the Giants entering this week’s Scouting Combine. Currently holding the No. 6 pick in the draft, there are rumors indicating that Big Blue might be interested in moving up in the draft order, trading with one of the teams at the top of the draft in order to land one of the class’s coveted quarterback prospects.

Fuel has been added to the fire now. NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported Wednesday morning that the G-Men are among a long list of teams who will be meeting with USC QB Caleb Williams for a formal interview during the Combine. Williams is the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Considered by many to be a “generational” talent, the Giants will likely need to trade up to the first-overall pick if they want to land Williams.

Williams is not the only signal-caller that New York is planning to meet with this week. They have a formal meeting scheduled with LSU QB Jayden Daniels on Wednesday night. Daniels is coming off a historic 2023 campaign in which he threw for 40 touchdowns en route to being awarded the Heisman Trophy. However, like Williams, the Giants would likely need to trade up to land Daniels. He is a projected top-three selection.

No word just yet on whether or not Big Blue will meet with the class’s other top quarterbacks, such as UNC’s Drake Maye or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. However, the expectation is that they will meet with those top signal-callers, among other coveted prospects at the position throughout the weekend.

The Giants’ interest in the top quarterback prospects seems legitimate, despite general manager Joe Schoen’s declared “faith” in Jones as their starting quarterback in 2024. Jones is progressing well from his ACL tear suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 season. However, after throwing just two touchdowns with six interceptions in six starts this past season, Jones’ standing as the franchise quarterback is on shaky ground. The Giants could soon find Jones’ successor in the 2024 NFL Draft if the right opportunity presents itself.