Giants had ‘exploratory meeting’ with recently-cut veteran QB Russell Wilson

The New York Giants are in the quarterback market this offseason after a season-ending injury to Daniel Jones has put his future in question. While the Giants are expected to pursue a rookie quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, they have also expressed interest in the free-agent quarterback market as well, recently meeting with Russell Wilson.

The Giants had an “exploratory meeting” with Russell Wilson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Russell Wilson had “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants this week in New Jersey. Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this week and is now in search of a new home for the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old quarterback was cut by the Broncos after just two seasons with the team. He was traded to Denver from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for an absolute haul back in the 2022 offseason.

In 2023, Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 15 games, earning a 7-8 record before being benched for contractual reasons. Wilson is expected to meet with several teams before making a decision on where he will play next season.

The Giants’ interest in Wilson is notable as the start of the New League Year on Monday afternoon inches closer. Adding a quarterback in free agency “who is seen as more than a career backup” is a priority for the team’s front office, according to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post.

Wilson fits that bill as more than a career backup. Throughout the majority of his career, Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, going to nine Pro Bowls, winning a Super Bowl, and being named to the AP All-Pro Second Team in 2019.

Wilson is reportedly willing to take a significant wage cut and sign an NFL minimum contract this offseason. The Giants currently have around $38 million in salary cap space this offseason, so signing Wilson on a low-cost contract would be no problem. However, there will be competition for Wilson’s services, and the Giants will still be in need of a younger option at the quarterback position who can be developed for the future.