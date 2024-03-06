Giants could target their version of A.J. Brown in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be looking to add talent to their receiving corps this offseason. Thankfully, this year’s draft class is filled with talent at the position.

Among the slew of first and second-round wide receivers in this year’s draft class stands out one wideout with a profile that compares nicely to an NFC East All-Pro. South Carolina’s Xavier Legette lit up the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, coming in at a similar size and athletic profile to that of Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro A.J. Brown.

Xavier Legette could be the Giants’ version of A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans struck gold in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft when they took WR A.J. Brown out of Ole Miss. Brown has since been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and has gone on to become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Perhaps the Giants could find their version of Brown in this year’s draft.

Enter South Carolina WR Xavier Legette. He’s a second-round wide receiver option who has been compared to Brown for their similar size/athletic profiles and playing styles. Legette is an elite athlete, standing in at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, and running a blazing-fast 4.39s 40-yard dash at this year’s Combine. He earned an elite 9.92 relative athletic score (RAS) at the event which ranked 24 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.

Legette’s rare blend of size and speed makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs. He totaled 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in the SEC in 2023. A projected day-two pick, Legette could be the X-factor in the receiving game that the Giants so desperately need to find this offseason.