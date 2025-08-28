Giants’ superstar playmaker brushes off vague ‘back’ injury

The New York Giants have spent the summer monitoring Malik Nabers closely, but the superstar’s Week 1 status looks secure.

After dealing with a trio of nagging injuries, including a minor back issue, Nabers has mostly been resting cautiously.

The Giants know his long-term value outweighs any unnecessary preseason risks, especially after his electric rookie campaign last year.

At just 22 years old, Nabers has already become the centerpiece of a Giants offense searching for consistent explosiveness.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A rookie season that proved superstar potential

Last season, Nabers showed why the Giants invested so heavily in him, producing despite instability at quarterback throughout the year.

He finished with 109 receptions, a 66.1 percent catch rate, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns despite constant offensive turbulence.

His ability to thrive in less-than-ideal conditions highlighted his natural playmaking skills and cemented him as a foundational star.

Now, with Russell Wilson under center, expectations for Nabers’ second season are soaring to an entirely different level.

Confidence from the man himself

Even as he works his way back from minor setbacks, Nabers has made it clear he’s not worried at all.

“I feel like I’m always ready. When it’s game time with those lights on, I believe my body is going to turn it on,” Nabers said.

His words reflect the confidence of a player who knows exactly what kind of impact he can deliver when healthy.

The Giants, who have seen him dominate cornerbacks all summer when active, believe he’s poised to erupt immediately.

Giants cornerbacks couldn’t keep up

During practices where Nabers was available, no cornerback on the Giants roster could consistently slow him down.

Whether winning off the line or creating separation downfield, Nabers looked unstoppable whenever he was on the field.

Those moments offered reassurance that his recent absences were more about preservation than any serious physical limitations.

It was as if the Giants were keeping a sports car in the garage, ensuring it’s polished before race day.

Nabers reassures fans about his health

When asked about his status, Nabers downplayed the concerns, calling the issue nothing more than a small inconvenience.

“A minor thing,” Nabers told reporters. “I feel good. I know it’s been a little ride, but right now, I feel good.”

Hearing him confidently discuss his readiness will ease nerves for Giants fans eager to see their budding superstar again.

Everything points toward Nabers being fully available when the regular season begins against top-level NFL competition.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 could mark a breakout partnership

Pairing Nabers with Russell Wilson gives the Giants something they haven’t had in years — a legitimate quarterback-receiver duo.

Wilson’s ability to extend plays and throw accurately deep downfield aligns perfectly with Nabers’ explosive playmaking skillset.

If their chemistry clicks quickly, Nabers’ production ceiling could dwarf what he accomplished in his remarkable rookie campaign.

The Giants have played it safe this summer, but they’re about to unleash one of football’s most dangerous weapons again.



