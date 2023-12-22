Giants superstar named most physical defensive lineman in the NFL

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants owe much of their success to Dexter Lawrence and his work on the defensive line, and his elite-level physicality has not required a keen eye to marvel at.

Lawrence’s Numbers for the Giants Prove His Physical Prowess on the Field

As Matt Citak of Giants.com laid out, ESPN’s Matt Bowen labeled Lawrence the most physical defensive lineman in the league, saying in part:

“With a massive 6-foot-4, 342-pound frame, Lawrence uses his physicality and play strength to create havoc on the defensive front,” Bowen wrote. “He’s a disruptive force who has 46 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.”

Lawrence has caused problems for opposing quarterbacks in 2023. He has 19 QB hits on the year and has added to that with four tackles for loss.

Though the Giants have been a bottom-five team in sacks, rushing touchdowns, and first downs allowed, Lawrence has found a way to stand out with a 92.7 pass-rush player grade from Pro Football Focus.

Is Lawrence More Physical Than 3x NFL DPOY Aaron Donald?

Since 2015, Lawrence has the four highest single-game pressures recorded among all defenders. His ability to get after the quarterback, create separation from offensive linemen, and utilize his size has been invaluable to the Giants‘ front seven.

Such appraisal is telling, considering Lawrence contends with other elite linemen including Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) and Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the latter of which Pro Football Network named as perhaps the most powerful player in the entire NFL.

Lawrence has a potential Pro Bowl appearance to look forward to with four weeks left in the regular season. He’ll use all of his physicality to help the Giants secure as many more wins as they can before the season approaches its end.