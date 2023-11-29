Giants struck gold with one free-agent signing

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have gotten extraordinary value out of linebacker Bobby Okereke this season, who signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the team this past offseason.

Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post insinuated that Okereke is the team’s best free agent signing since cornerback Antrel Rolle given the immediate impact he has had on the Giants’ defense.

Rolle was signed via free agency by the Giants in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with them in 2011. He was also named Second-team All-Pro twice during his four-year tenure in New York.

Bobby Okereke has been outstanding in all areas on defense

Okereke has been impressive in many areas this season. He currently leads the team in tackles and interceptions with 70 and two, respectively, and has also forced four fumbles.

He has also been outstanding against the run, as he has recorded 56 tackles in the run game, more than any other player in the NFL, according to PFF Giants. Okereke has also showcased immense durability as he has played every single defensive snap this season.

Undoubtedly, Okereke’s presence has been felt right away, and in a desperate position of need for the Giants. Last season, they had a revolving door of linebackers that struggled to contain opposing offenses, but now they have filled that area with arguably one of the game’s best at the position.

The Giants may have finally got some good free-agency luck

“The Giants’ track record in free agency over the 13 years since signing Super Bowl-winning co-captain Antrel Rolle reads like a ‘Buyer Beware’ sticker,” said Dunleavy.

The Giants have run into bad luck when it comes to the open market in recent years, with Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate being among that group of free agent signees that did not pan out long-term, though those players were signed under the dubious Dave Gettleman regime.

Current general manager Joe Schoen may have struck gold on Okereke, as he is quickly blossoming into an elite defensive star.

He has not even completed his first full season with the Giants, and his impact has been felt tremendously. As he continues to grow as a player, he looks to become a true force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

