Giants’ starting cornerback suffers vague injury

The New York Giants got through their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills mostly unscathed — but not entirely.

Starting slot cornerback Andru Phillips left with a shoulder issue, prompting Brian Daboll to address the situation on Sunday.

The head coach offered few details, keeping the severity vague, but it’s possible the injury is a flare-up from last year.

Phillips battled a similar shoulder problem during his rookie campaign, so this development comes with an added layer of concern.

Phillips’ promising rookie year

Despite entering 2024 with modest expectations, Phillips quickly carved out a role and made his presence felt in the secondary.

The 23-year-old third-round pick out of Kentucky displayed poise and toughness while adjusting to NFL speed and physicality.

His rookie stat line showed growth potential: 373 yards allowed in coverage, one interception, and just a single touchdown surrendered.

Phillips’ ability to hold his own against seasoned slot receivers gave the Giants unexpected stability in a critical coverage role.

Run support sets him apart

What made Phillips stand out wasn’t just his coverage — it was his willingness to attack the run game.

Slot corners are often the defense’s first line of support against perimeter runs and quick screens, requiring both aggression and discipline.

Phillips brought both traits, routinely fighting through blocks and forcing plays back inside toward pursuing linebackers.

That physical style, however, can be tough on the body, especially if he’s already nursing a lingering shoulder problem.

Why the Giants may play it safe

Given his importance to the defense, the Giants might opt to “bubble wrap” Phillips until the regular season begins.

The team has no reason to risk worsening the injury in meaningless preseason snaps, especially at a high-impact position.

Phillips’ absence in August would open opportunities for depth corners to gain valuable reps in the slot role.

Still, his experience and familiarity with Shane Bowen’s scheme make him irreplaceable once Week 1 arrives.

The bigger picture for New York’s defense

The Giants’ defensive identity relies on consistent coverage, which puts heavy demands on slot corners like Phillips.

If he’s at full strength, that role becomes a weapon — if he’s compromised, it can become a liability.

New York will be watching closely to ensure the shoulder issue doesn’t linger and force adjustments heading into September.

For now, the smart play may be resting him, because losing Phillips early would leave a noticeable gap in the secondary.