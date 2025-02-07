Giants star wide receiver falls short in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants standout wide receiver Malik Nabers did not come away with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award for this season.

Giants: Malik Nabers loses Offensive ROY to elite QB

Nabers had a spectacular season but was ultimately bested by Washington Commanders standout quarterback Jayden Daniels for the award. SNY’s Phillip Martinez (via Yahoo Sports) revealed the news of the voting as follows:

“Nabers finished fifth in voting, garnering 30 votes — four third-place votes, 13 fourth place and 13 fifth-place votes. The award went to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels,” Martinez wrote.

“Aside from Daniels, Nabers was up against some tough nominees this season. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers finished second with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. finishing third and fourth, respectively.”

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Giants: Malik Nabers’ rookie year was special despite the loss

Even though Nabers did not come out on top over his peers, his 2024 campaign was nothing short of sensational. The first-year pass-catcher set the Giants’ rookie record for receptions with 109. He also reached the illustrious 1,000-yard milestone with 1,204 receiving yards on the year.

Nabers was the brightest spot on a Giants team that struggled all season and failed to make the playoffs. The LSU product has given New York a surefire No. 1 option on the outside that they can build their offense around.

Daniels got the edge over Nabers thanks to his praiseworthy 69 percent completion rate, 3,568 passing yards, pristine 25-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and most of all, for leading Washington to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship, where they fell just short of a Super Bowl berth at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 55-23.

Nevertheless, New York’s Pro Bowl wideout will look to use his rookie campaign as a building block for what’s shaping up to be a fruitful career.