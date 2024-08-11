Giants’ star rookie wideout limps off practice field with foot injury

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants were bitten by the injury bug once again on Sunday morning. Rookie sensation Malik Nabers limped off the practice field with an apparent foot injury near the end of practice, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

It was unclear to the reporters in attendance how Nabers suffered the injury, but it was evident that the rookie wideout was dealing with some pain. He limped off the field with no shoe on his left foot and was checked out by the training staff on the sideline.

On a positive note, Nabers did not go inside after checking out of practice and instead was using a band to flex his left ankle/foot while sitting on a chest on the sideline, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He stuck around outside and participated in the breakdown huddle while still in obvious discomfort.

According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen immediately went to have a chat with head trainer Ronnie Barns after practice ended. The injury occurred so late in practice that he would not return regardless of how severe the injury was, per Art Stapleton of North Jersey.

Daboll will speak to the media again on Monday morning, hopefully providing an update on the severity of Nabers’ injury. Since he was not rushed inside following the injury, there is reason for optimism. However, considering the rookie’s importance to the offense, the Giants will need to be careful about how they move forward with Nabers for the rest of the preseason. They cannot risk losing the star 21-year-old due to an injury.