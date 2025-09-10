Giants’ star defender completely disappeared in Week 1 beatdown

The New York Giants leaned heavily on their pass rush against the Washington Commanders, but the results didn’t match expectations.

Despite tailoring their scheme to slow Jayden Daniels, the second-year elite quarterback found ways to punish New York’s secondary repeatedly.

Adjusting the pass rush game plan

The Giants used Abdul Carter as a spy to prevent Daniels from breaking free, an adjustment designed to contain his athleticism.

It worked in moments, but Daniels still sliced through the defense, leaving the pass rush without its usual disruptive impact.

For a defense built around pressure, watching their plan unravel so quickly highlighted just how vulnerable the secondary remains under stress.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence looks rusty in return

Perhaps the most surprising development Sunday was the quiet performance of Dexter Lawrence, New York’s defensive cornerstone.

Coming off an elbow injury that cut short his previous season, Lawrence looked sluggish and hesitant during critical snaps.

He finished with only three tackles, two credited as stops against the run, but generated no pressure on the quarterback.

For a player considered among the best interior linemen in football, this lack of disruption stood out like a sore thumb.

Why Lawrence is so important

When Lawrence is at his peak, the Giants’ entire defense shifts into another gear, collapsing pockets and disrupting blocking schemes.

He doesn’t just rack up stats; his presence forces opposing offenses to reconfigure protections, freeing teammates to make plays.

Against Washington, however, the Commanders’ offensive line controlled the trenches, a rare sight when Lawrence is playing at full strength.

It was a reminder that even dominant players sometimes need weeks to regain conditioning after lengthy injuries sap their rhythm.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A critical bounce-back opportunity ahead

The Giants now face the Dallas Cowboys, a team with one of the NFL’s most balanced offensive attacks.

That means Lawrence won’t just be asked to push the pocket — he’ll need to anchor against the run as well.

If he looks more explosive in Week 2, New York’s defense can recover its identity and mask flaws in the secondary.

The Giants don’t necessarily need Lawrence to dominate immediately, but they do need him to show steady signs of progress.

Looking at the bigger picture

Rust is natural after a long layoff, and Lawrence’s elbow injury was no minor setback for an interior lineman.

His leverage, hand placement, and burst off the snap all rely on confidence in that joint holding up under strain.

One off game won’t redefine his reputation, but the Giants can’t afford extended weeks of mediocrity from their star defender.

Think of Lawrence as the engine of a finely tuned machine — if it sputters, everything else feels less efficient and sharp.

The Giants know their chances of competing hinge on him returning to dominance, and Week 2 offers the perfect chance.