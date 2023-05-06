Giants’ speedy 3rd round draft pick dispels route-running concerns

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RANK 1 Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

The New York Giants were fortunate when Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt fell to the third round, despite being projected as a potential first-round pick. Known for his straight-line speed and vertical prowess from the slot, Hyatt insists he is more than just a one-dimensional player, asserting a far more diverse route tree.

Ultimately, the Giants require increased athleticism in their receiver corps, and Hyatt provides precisely that. Boasting an impressive 4.40 speed and even greater game velocity, he has drawn comparisons to players like DeSean Jackson, a known nemesis of the Giants.

The Giants are getting a productive WR in Jalin Hyatt:

Last year, Hyatt amassed 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, including five touchdowns against Alabama in one of his best collegiate performances. Although recognized for his vertical speed in a spread Tennessee offense that utilized ample space, he aims to establish himself as a more versatile receiver.

“Yeah, I came from Tennessee’s offense, which I had fun in, learned a lot of new things in that offense and now coming into this offense learning more new things,” Hyatt said. “But at the end of the day, I’m a football player. I can play any offense, and I’m just glad I’m here.” Per the New York Post.

The NFL will challenge Hyatt in various ways, particularly in terms of physicality. Some of his weaknesses include limited scheme variety, a slender frame, and insufficient play strength. However, he is an explosive playmaker, which is exactly what the Giants seek to incorporate into their offense.

“Any team I go against, that’s going to spark me,” he said. “I’m in the NFL now, and I’m here with grown men. I can’t wait to just go out there and play. It doesn’t matter what team it is or who we’re facing. I just can’t wait to go out and represent for the Giants and represent for this coaching staff.”

After fielding the slowest receiver corps in the league last year, the Giants prioritized enhancing their athleticism. Alongside Darius Slayton, the Giants now possess considerable speed to deploy, which should keep defensive backs on their toes and open up deeper sections of the field.