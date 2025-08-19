Giants’ slot receiver is being completely disrespected

The New York Giants leaned heavily on Wan’Dale Robinson in 2024, but they often misused his unique skill set.

He was targeted 132 times, catching 93 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns, mostly on punishing short-yardage routes.

A year defined by tough hits

Robinson averaged only 7.5 yards per reception, ranking near the bottom of the league in efficiency for wide receivers.

The 24-year-old essentially became a crash-test dummy, absorbing contact on quick screens and shallow patterns beneath the defense.

While his production kept drives moving, his upside was capped by unimaginative play designs and limited offensive creativity.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Training camp brings signs of change

This summer, the Giants have started using Robinson in more dynamic ways that better match his speed and agility.

He has been tested downfield more often, with coaches shifting him outside the slot and creating explosive opportunities vertically.

That adjustment alone could change how defenses view him, forcing cornerbacks to respect his acceleration beyond ten yards.

Russell Wilson could unlock hidden potential

With Russell Wilson taking over under center, Robinson now benefits from a quarterback capable of executing layered passing concepts.

Wilson thrives on timing routes and play-action looks, which could open windows for Robinson across multiple areas of the field.

Combined with an improved offensive line, the Giants finally appear committed to creating a structure that maximizes their playmakers.

Why Robinson’s skill set matters

Though undersized with a small catch radius, Robinson is lethal after the catch, thriving in space on crossing concepts and screens.

Think of him like a basketball guard slicing through traffic — elusive, crafty, and constantly finding new angles to attack.

His shiftiness creates mismatches, and when freed from predictable roles, he becomes the type of weapon who changes momentum quickly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The respect he hasn’t received

Fans haven’t truly seen Robinson’s full ceiling, largely because of the outdated and stagnant offense he was previously trapped in.

He has absorbed criticism for limitations he never chose, forced into a role designed to soak up hits, not create highlights.

Now, with a modernized plan, Robinson finally has the chance to show the league why he was a high draft investment.

Giants betting on evolution

The Giants know Robinson’s growth can transform their passing attack, providing a spark that balances their receiving corps.

If these camp adjustments translate to Sundays, Robinson may turn last season’s bruises into the foundation for a breakout campaign.