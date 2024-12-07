Giants signing intriguing rookie defensive tackle from practice squad

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are dealing with a slew of injuries in Week 14 that could result in a disasterclass against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. As a result, they made a roster move to add some depth to the interior of the defensive line.

Giants sign DL Casey Rogers to the active roster

The Giants signed rookie defensive lineman Casey Rogers to the active roster on Saturday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Rogers is an undrafted free agent from Oregon who has been with the team since signing after the draft in April. He has been on their practice squad since then but will get his first crack at regular-season action on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will bring some versatility to the interior of New York’s defensive line. According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson said that Rogers can play all three positions on the defensive line:

“Casey is smart. He can play all three positions. He’s a physical player. … if I didn’t think he had a future, he wouldn’t be here and I’d want to talk to somebody else. If you’re gonna put in all this time and effort, I want to see it show,” Patterson said per Stapleton’s post on X.

As a senior at Oregon in 2023, Rogers totaled 22 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 14 games. The Giants added him to their practice squad during the spring, giving Rogers plenty of time to sit and develop behind the scenes.

The Giants lost All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence to a season-ending injury last week. They’re also managing injuries to other defensive linemen such as Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, D.J. Davidson, and Jordon Riley. As a result, New York needed to add some depth to the defensive interior. Rogers fills that need and will have an opportunity to prove his worth during the final stretch of this season.