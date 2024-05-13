Giants sign undrafted defensive lineman to rookie contract

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are actively assessing several undrafted free agents they invited for tryouts last week, searching for hidden gems who could potentially contribute to the team.

Elijah Chatman’s Potential with the Giants

One standout candidate among these undrafted talents is Elijah Chatman from SMU. At 23 years old, Chatman measures 6’0″ and weighs 278 pounds. Originating from Louisiana, he is recognized for his robust and forceful style of play, which he aims to leverage to secure a spot on the Giants’ roster.

In his last season with the Mustangs, Chatman was on the field for 474 snaps, accumulating 21 tackles with a 19.4% missed tackle rate, and impressing with 24 pressures and five sacks. These statistics highlight his potential as a pass rusher, though there is room for improvement in his tackling efficiency. The Giants are hopeful that they can develop his skills to harness his full potential at the NFL level.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chatman’s Collegiate Performance and Prospects

Chatman’s tenure at SMU was marked by several impressive seasons, particularly in 2021 when he received high grades for run defense and recorded 20 pressures. His durability is also a notable strength, as he played in all 14 games last year and received All-AAC first-team honors.

Initially a three-star recruit, Chatman is now under the scrutiny of Giants’ defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who sees significant potential in him as a developmental project. While Chatman is likely to begin his professional career on the practice squad, his performance in the preseason and training camp will be crucial in determining his future with the team.