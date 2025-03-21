Giants sign physical wideout to one-year deal

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are adding some more depth at wide receiver. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants are signing former Denver Broncos WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

Humphrey is a physical wideout with rare size and strength for the position. He stands in at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, making him a big target in the passing game.

The Texas product went undrafted in 2019 before beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints from 2019 to 2021 before spending time with the New England Patriots in 2022 and the Denver Broncos from 2023 to 2024.

Last season, Humphrey set new career highs with 31 receptions and 293 yards while also adding one receiving touchdown. Through his seven-year NFL career thus far, Humphrey has amassed 770 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants have not added much to their offense this offseason, primarily focusing on adding reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. However, Humphrey will provide the offense with additional depth.