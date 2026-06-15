The Giants made their feelings about Deonte Banks official on May 1, when they declined the fifth-year option on the former first-round pick who has fallen well short of expectations through the first three seasons of his career.

That decision turned a cornerstone investment into a one-year audition, and the early returns from a new coaching staff that owes him nothing are not encouraging. Banks is playing for his career in 2026, and the numbers explain why the Giants stopped waiting.

The data behind the demotion

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When New York spent the No. 24 overall pick in 2023 on Banks, the scouting report promised a lockdown corner with rare athletic tools. The tape has said the opposite. According to PFF, among cornerbacks with at least 2,000 snaps over the last three seasons, Banks owns the worst overall grade in the entire NFL at 43.8, paired with the third-highest passer rating allowed when targeted at 110.9.

Banks finished the 2025 season with a 42.4 overall PFF grade, ranking 112th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks. His counting stats matched it: 31 tackles, five pass breakups, and zero interceptions across 16 games. He has not recorded an interception since his rookie season.

Banks used to be the CB2 on this roster with the expectation of eventually turning into a CB1. Now, at best, he’s CB3 or CB4, behind Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and rookie CB Colton Hood.

A first-round deal with no future attached

Banks signed a four-year, $14.6 million rookie deal with a $7.66 million signing bonus, and the fifth-year option New York declined would have cost $12.633 million for 2027, per reporting aggregated by Yardbarker. Picking it up was never realistic given the play. Declining it left Banks to play out the final year of his rookie contract with nothing guaranteed beyond it.

Banks by the numbers 2023 (rookie) 2025 Interceptions 2 0 Pass breakups 7 5 PFF overall grade ~64 42.4 CB rank (qualified) mid-tier 112 of 114

A new Giants staff with no attachment

PFF recently listed Banks among 15 potential trade candidates heading into the offseason, citing his persistent coverage struggles. John Harbaugh and his staff did not draft him, did not stake their reputations on him, and have already invested heavily elsewhere in the secondary. Paulson Adebo is locked in on a $54 million deal, and the Giants spent last season ranked near the bottom of the league in cornerback play despite that spending.

“Clean slate” is the phrase floating around camp, and Banks needs it to be real. A new defensive system and a fresh evaluation give him a path back. The problem is that the same staff offering the slate is the one that just declined to guarantee him a future.

What 2026 has to prove

Banks has the athletic profile teams chase and the production résumé teams release. Those two things cannot coexist much longer. If he turns the tools into takeaways, the Giants have a cheap, ascending corner on their hands. If the tape looks like last year’s, the declined option becomes a quiet prelude to a trade or a release.

If there is one lifeline for Banks to remain on this roster, however, it is his special teams contributions. Banks flashed elite potential as a kick returner last season, averaging 32.7 yards per return, scoring a kick return touchdown, and even earning second-team All-Pro votes as a return specialist. This might keep Banks on the roster long enough to eventually earn some reps back on defense and prove himself.

This is the season Banks decides which player he actually is. The Giants have already decided how long they are willing to wait.