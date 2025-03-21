Giants ‘praying’ the Browns don’t destroy their 2025 NFL Draft plans

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are inching closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, and the front office might be holding its breath a bit tighter than usual. The whispers linking the Giants and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders aren’t exactly quiet. In fact, they’re getting louder, clearer, and more frequent by the day.

Jordan Reid of ESPN has been adamant all offseason that Sanders is the apple of New York’s eye. He’s consistently connected the dots between the young Colorado passer and the Giants, making it either the best-executed smokescreen in recent NFL history, or the team’s intentions have become an open book.

But there’s one big problem lurking at number two overall—the Cleveland Browns.

Waiting on Cleveland’s Next Move

According to an AFC executive quoted by Reid, the Giants are practically begging the football gods for Cleveland to select either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at second overall. That scenario would give the Giants a clear path to Sanders. The Browns, meanwhile, have been playing their cards extremely close, not showing their hand on whether they’re leaning toward drafting their quarterback of the future or just sticking to the best player available.

That’s what makes the Giants nervous.

Cleveland taking Sanders would leave the Giants at a difficult crossroads, stuck without a long-term quarterback solution for the second year in a row. Sanders, with his pinpoint accuracy, solid decision-making, and high football IQ, feels like exactly what Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen need in their offense.

Why Shedeur Sanders is the Perfect Fit

Sanders isn’t perfect—he doesn’t have that cannon arm like Cam Ward or electrifying mobility that has become a staple for many young QBs—but he’s a throwback quarterback who slices up defenses with precision. He completed a phenomenal 73.4% of his passes at Colorado last season, throwing for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.

He makes smart decisions, especially on short to intermediate throws. This ability aligns beautifully with Daboll’s offensive philosophy: controlled passing that moves the chains, sprinkled with carefully-timed deep shots.

However, some executives have raised flags about Sanders’ limited exposure outside his father’s coaching and his modest athletic traits. Yet, in the right system—with the Giants potentially signing a veteran quarterback to mentor him—those red flags might become minor footnotes rather than glaring weaknesses.

Joe Schoen’s Big Gamble

General manager Joe Schoen finds himself in a delicate position. While Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are undeniably elite prospects on paper, Schoen is staring at the looming shadow of his future. Drafting a quarterback provides a certain level of job security, as it usually buys a GM additional years to show results.

The front office spent aggressively this offseason, positioning themselves to compete immediately, but their long-term sustainability might hinge on selecting and grooming a franchise quarterback. Sanders fits that mold perfectly.

Still, this all hinges on what Cleveland does at number two overall. The Giants are quietly—or perhaps not-so-quietly—hoping the Browns let Sanders fall to them. Because if they don’t, the Giants could find themselves chasing their quarterback dream into another uncertain offseason.

The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting, and the Giants can only wait and hope that Cleveland doesn’t spoil their carefully drawn-up plans.