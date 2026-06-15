Joe Schoen’s extension was easy to frame as a front-office stability move when it happened. A few weeks later, with minicamp over and John Harbaugh’s first real training camp coming next, it feels more like a shared accountability line.

The Giants hired Harbaugh and kept Schoen in the middle of the plan. They tied the two together, and that matters because this rebuild is no longer selling patience in the abstract. It is selling a roster, a quarterback, and a coach with enough power to shape the whole building.

I do not hate the logic. Continuity can matter if the people involved actually work together. But Schoen’s record makes the bar obvious, and nobody should pretend the extension erases what came before.

The Giants gave Schoen more runway

Schoen’s first four seasons included a 22-45-1 record and one playoff appearance, with the Giants coming off a 4-13 season before Harbaugh entered the picture. The extension means ownership believes the roster has enough young talent to justify one more aligned push.

That push starts with Dart. His rookie year had 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, 487 rushing yards, and nine rushing scores, which is exactly why the Giants can sell upside while still admitting the operation needs to mature fast.

Schoen has also handed Harbaugh a very different roster. Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, Patrick Ricard, Isaiah Likely, DJ Reader, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Mooney, and the veteran receiver additions all point toward a bigger, more physical identity.

Harbaugh changes the evaluation

The power dynamic is different now. Harbaugh has a louder voice than the previous head coach did, and that means Schoen’s job is not simply collecting talent. He has to give Harbaugh the kind of players who fit the plan instead of forcing the staff to explain mismatches every Sunday.

That makes this summer important. If the offensive line still looks shaky, if the receiver room gets crowded without becoming better, or if the defensive front loses its edge without Dexter Lawrence, the extension will not protect Schoen from fair criticism.

The Giants made their choice. Schoen and Harbaugh are linked now, and the first test is whether this roster looks like a plan once the pads finally come on.