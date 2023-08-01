Giants sign offensive lineman to replace J.C. Hassenauer

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In response to J.C. Hassenauer’s torn triceps injury, the New York Giants brought in several offensive linemen on Monday. Hassenauer is likely to be placed on the season-ending injury reserve following the weekend mishap.

J.C. Hassenauer’s Contributions to the Giants

Hassenauer joined the Giants several months ago to bolster their offensive line depth. During his three-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he clocked a total of 694 snaps, only conceding 12 pressures. There was an established connection between Hassenauer and Giants’ head coach Brian Dboll from their time at Alabama, making this union a logical choice.

Sean Harlow Steps in for Hassenauer

To fill the void left by Hassenauer, the Giants have signed center and interior guard Sean Harlow, who impressed during his workout. Harlow, a former fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, is only 28 and has a career total of 670 snaps.

Last year, Harlow played 228 snaps for Arizona, giving up two sacks and 13 pressures. Over his career, he has amassed 441 snaps at left guard and 222 at center, demonstrating strong efficiency at left guard while providing valuable experience.

Giants’ Need for Extra Camp Bodies

Before Hassenauer was added to the injured list, the Giants were down to 13 healthy linemen, and Markus McKethan remained on the physically unable-to-perform list. In these circumstances, Harlow is a good fit and will have the chance to secure a roster spot over the coming weeks.