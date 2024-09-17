Giants sign new kicker to supplement loss of Graham Gano

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When the New York Giants signed kicker Graham Gano to a three-year, $16.5 million contract—making him one of the highest-paid kickers in the league—they banked on him continuing his stellar performance. While Gano has generally delivered, injuries have been a recurring issue that has hindered his consistency.

Gano’s Injury in Week 2

Heading into Week 2, Gano was already dealing with a nagging groin injury, which raised concerns about his availability for Sunday’s game. Unfortunately, those concerns materialized when Gano pulled his hamstring on the opening kickoff, leaving the Giants without a reliable kicking option. The game, ultimately decided by a field goal, highlighted just how crucial his absence was.

Giants’ Quick Response: Signing Greg Joseph

In an effort to mitigate the loss of Gano, the Giants acted swiftly by signing veteran kicker Greg Joseph, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. The 30-year-old kicker, who played all 17 games for Minnesota last season, connected on 80% of his field goals and an impressive 94.7% of his extra-point attempts. After trying out several kickers, the Giants were most impressed with Joseph, whose seven years of experience made him a reliable option.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph’s Impressive Track Record

Joseph brings a wealth of experience to the Giants, including setting an NFL record for five game-winning field goals in a single season. He also holds the Vikings’ record for the longest field goal in franchise history, nailing a 61-yarder. While he offers stability in Gano’s absence, it’s clear that Joseph may not quite measure up to the consistent high-level performance the Giants have come to expect from Gano.

Filling Gano’s Shoes

Though Joseph is a capable veteran, Gano has been one of the Giants’ most dependable players in recent years. His accuracy and clutch performances have been pivotal in numerous close games. While Joseph will step in to provide immediate help, the Giants are unlikely to see the same level of impact they’ve enjoyed with Gano—who remains a vital part of the team’s limited success in recent seasons.

As the Giants navigate the next few weeks without Gano, Joseph’s performance will be critical in keeping their special teams afloat, but there’s no doubt that Gano’s absence is a significant blow.