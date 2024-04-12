Giants sign more special teams support in former Browns linebacker

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been active over the past few days, adding special teams pieces and depth to several positions. They recently signed Miles Boykin, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, to serve as a depth receiver and gunner on the punt team.

On Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Giants signed former Browns linebacker Matthew Adams. The 28-year-old has played five seasons in the NFL, including one with the Indianapolis Colts, one with the Chicago Bears, and last season with the Browns.

The Giants Are Stacking Special Teams Pieces

Over 96 defensive snaps in 2023, he collected four tackles, giving up a touchdown in coverage and 45 yards. However, he played 459 snaps on special teams, collecting 10 tackles and an assist.

Adams has played 1,819 total special team snaps in his career, so the Giants are clearly looking for high-energy players who can offer them competition alongside rookies and undrafted players.

Experience is vital on special teams. Big Blue is looking to upgrade its unit significantly after hiring Michael Ghobrial this off-season. Ghobrial spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Jets’ staff.